MCDERMOTT — Zacharie Chase Rowe, 10, of McDermott, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 with his step-father, Mark Andrus, as a result of a car accident.

He was born October 10, 2008 in Portsmouth, a son of Tiffany Marie Saunders Andrus of McDermott and James Allen Rowe of Portsmouth.

Chase is also survived by three brothers, Emilio Stiers, Roy Stiers, and Sanford Rowe Jr.; two sisters, Angel Rowe and Ivy Looney; his grandparents, Marie and Kelvey Rice of McDermott; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.

He was also preceded in death by grandparents Craig Saunders and Joe and Gloria Rowe.

Chase was a fourth grade student at Northwest Elementary School and loved playing running back and defensive end in the Northwest Youth Pee Wee Football League.

Graveside services will be held for the family with Brian Baer officiating in Scioto Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Northwest High School. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, the family urges memorial contributions be made to the Northwest Youth Pee Wee Football Association, c/o Bo Wilson, Treasurer, 1926 St. Rt. 348, Otway, OH 45657.