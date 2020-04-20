LUCASVILLE-Zachary Michael Bender, 31, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 as a result of an ATV accident.

He was born June 24, 1988 in Portsmouth a son of Michael (Julie) Bender of West Portsmouth and Caryl Skidmore (Randy) Leslie of Piketon.

Zach was a member of the Roofers Union #185, Charleston, WV serving as Foreman for Kalkreuth Roofing in Wheeling and a former concrete finisher for Crabtree Custom Concrete. He was a 2006 Northwest High School graduate.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Brooke Montgomery Bender whom he married April 30, 2011 in Lucasville; two children, Zachary Levi and Aleaha Ann Bender at home; his grandmother, Wanda Bender of Rosemount; two step-brothers, Joseph Leslie and Jesse Leslie both of Piketon; two sisters, Molly and Sarah Bender both of Piketon; step-sister, Alanna Leslie of West Portsmouth; Mother and Father-in-law, James and Lois Montgomery of Lucasville; sister-in-law, Trista Montgomery of Lucasville; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Due to current health restrictions, a Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Yankee Hill Cemetery, with Anson Leslie officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.