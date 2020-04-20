Zachary Bendeer

Graveside service
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH
45648
(740)-259-2481
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Yankee Hill Cemetery
Obituary
LUCASVILLE-Zachary Michael Bender, 31, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 as a result of an ATV accident.

He was born June 24, 1988 in Portsmouth a son of Michael (Julie) Bender of West Portsmouth and Caryl Skidmore (Randy) Leslie of Piketon.

Zach was a member of the Roofers Union #185, Charleston, WV serving as Foreman for Kalkreuth Roofing in Wheeling and a former concrete finisher for Crabtree Custom Concrete. He was a 2006 Northwest High School graduate.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Brooke Montgomery Bender whom he married April 30, 2011 in Lucasville; two children, Zachary Levi and Aleaha Ann Bender at home; his grandmother, Wanda Bender of Rosemount; two step-brothers, Joseph Leslie and Jesse Leslie both of Piketon; two sisters, Molly and Sarah Bender both of Piketon; step-sister, Alanna Leslie of West Portsmouth; Mother and Father-in-law, James and Lois Montgomery of Lucasville; sister-in-law, Trista Montgomery of Lucasville; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Due to current health restrictions, a Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Yankee Hill Cemetery, with Anson Leslie officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
