BEAVER-Zelda Christene Jenkins, 87, of Germany Road, Beaver, passed 10:50 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Traditions of Bristol Village, Waverly.

Zelda was born December 4, 1932 in Salyersville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John H. Montgomery and Flora Alice (Rigsby) Montgomery. On May 1, 1953 she was united in marriage to Winfield Jenkins, who preceded her in death March 18, 2000.

Surviving are two sons, Wendell Jenkins and wife Diane of Chillicothe, Ohio and Jay B. Jenkins and wife Vicki of McDermott, Ohio, two daughters, Shirley Walter and husband William "Buck" of Beaver, Ohio and Loretta Essman and husband Larry of Portsmouth, Ohio, eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Darrell) Tobin, Wendy (Justin) Hill, Amy Campbell, Amanda Walter, Kerry (Philip) Gentry, Jason (Amanda) Jenkins, Tyler (Jenna) Jenkins, and Zachary (Berit) Jenkins, eighteen great-grandchildren, Tyler and Trent Tobin, Reagan and Carter Hill, Brayden, Colton and Hunter Campbell, Myles Pertuset, Christene Eing, Claire Mossbarger, Evelyn and Beckham Gentry, Ava and Jay Jenkins, Jonah, Josiah, Jonny, and Jacob Jenkins, three sisters, Mabel Gullett of Springfield, Ohio, Nola Ruth Sanders of Waverly, and Alma Fay Harrington of Waverly, and three brothers, Major Montgomery of Beaver, Ohio, Chalmer Ray Montgomery of Beaver, Ohio, and James Kenneth Montgomery of Piketon, Ohio.

Zelda was a member of Little Vine Regular Primitive Baptist Church, a homemaker and cook.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Bro. Emerson Montgomery and Bro. Dan Ison officiating. Burial will follow in Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and one hour prior to the service Thursday.

www.boyerfuneral.com