|
|
|
COOMBER Adrian Norman
'Rob Norrie'
Ex Royal Navy
HMS Collingwood
CPO Artificer Who sadly passed away at home on the 15th August 2020, aged 83 years.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Wendy, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all his family and friends.
Due to the current
Covid 19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral service on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 in The Oaks Crematorium Chapel, Havant at 11.30am will be by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for
The South Downs National
Park Trust Bees Line
Donations may be made by either
going to the South Downs website
https://www.southdownstrust.org.uk/news-beelines/
or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 26, 2020