|
|
|
Mills Alan Griffin On Tuesday, July 7th 2020, Alan Griffin Mills passed away at his home at the age of 90.
Beloved husband of Bessie and much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by all his Family and Friends.
Alan was proud to have served at
HM Dockyard for 43 years and for the past 30 years enjoyed friendship and competition at Rowner and Palmerston Bowls Clubs.
With regret the 'Celebration of life'
will be deferred due to Covid.
For funeral arrangements and to make contact please email [email protected]
If desired donations to
Rowans Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2020