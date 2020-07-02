|
|
|
PURVER Alan John 26th September 1932
to 28th June 2020
It is with great sadness to have lost our loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle; born in Stubbington, residing in Fareham where he and his wife Antida ran the family removal and storage business Purver's for over 40 years.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends; a kind, calm loving man.
No flowers but donations to Portsmouth Hospital Charity would be greatly appreciated. These can be given or sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Road, PO16 7XU or made via the online memorial page: www.alanpurver.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on July 2, 2020