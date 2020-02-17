|
WEEKS Alan Passed away
Sunday 9th February, 2020.
Will be missed by all who knew him.
My comfort will come from the sea.
The stillness of calm waves
will gently drift by
I will be as one with the sea.
When the sun sets on the ocean blue, remember me
as I will always remember you.
As the sun rises…
go live life as full as can be
Apart…you and me…
but be at peace for I am free.
RIP Dad x
The funeral will be on
Thursday 20th February
at 10am at Portchester Crematorium.
Flowers welcome
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care
Telephone 02392733645.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 17, 2020