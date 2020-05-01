|
|
|
WRIGHT Alan Former Station Officer
of Portsmouth City Fire Brigade
(now Hampshire Fire Service).
Died, peacefully,
at Westbourne Care Home in Gloucester on 26th April 2020,
aged 90 years.
Husband of the late Joyce,
father to Pauline, grandfather to Adam and Vikki and great-grandfather to Hannah, Hudson and Hugo. He was much loved and will be missed by all.
A private cremation is to take place with a thanksgiving service in Portsmouth to be arranged
at a later date.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 1, 2020