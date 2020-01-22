|
|
|
Crawshaw Albert Frank
'Bert' Sadly passed away on
3rd January 2020, aged 80 years.
Bert's family wish to give special thanks to all the staff on E7 ward at QAH
for their care and compassion.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February at 3.15pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable
by cheque to Marie Curie
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5ER tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 22, 2020