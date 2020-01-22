Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Albert Crawshaw Notice
Crawshaw Albert Frank
'Bert' Sadly passed away on
3rd January 2020, aged 80 years.
Bert's family wish to give special thanks to all the staff on E7 ward at QAH
for their care and compassion.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February at 3.15pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable
by cheque to Marie Curie
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5ER tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 22, 2020
