Alexander Churchill

Churchill Alexander Charles Peacefully passed away
on 27th September 2020,
aged 91 years.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will
be a private family funeral service
at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 21st October.
Flowers welcome by all c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031 or donations directly to Alzheimer's Society please visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/
make-donation
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2020
