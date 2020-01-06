Home

Carrells Funeral Service
4 Town Hall Road
Havant, Hampshire PO9 1AN
023 9298 7893
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:45
The Oaks Crematorium
Havant
Alice Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS Alice Sybil Passed away peacefully at
Acacia House Nursing Home on
14th December 2019 aged 97 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all of her family.
Funeral service will be held on
Friday 17th January 2020 in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 10.45am.
Flowers welcome from all and
donations if desired, can be made
by cheque, payable to The RSPCA
and sent c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 6, 2020
