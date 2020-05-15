|
|
|
MARCHANT Allan Passed away at Hartwell Lodge Care Home Fareham on 6th May 2020
after a long illness, aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Janet who passed away in 2015, he is survived by his four children, Nick, Judy, Richard and David, six grandchildren and
two great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
at 9:00am on Thursday 28th May 2020.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service. Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made
to Cancer Research via https://allanmarchant.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on May 15, 2020