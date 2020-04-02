Home

Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors Leslie Wigman
5 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6XE
02392 641366
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00
Portchester Crematorium,
Allison Boyd Notice
BOYD Allison Passed away peacefully, on Monday 30th March 2020, aged 69 years.

Devoted Wife, Mother, Nanny and friend who will be greatly missed.

The Funeral service is to take place
at 10am on Friday 17th April 2020 at Portchester Crematorium,
due to the current circumstances
only close family members
will be in attendance.

Donations, if desired, made payable
to the Rowans Hospice, C/o
Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors,
5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville
Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 2, 2020
