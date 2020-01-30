|
|
|
Hawkins Andrea Passed away peacefully
on 25th January, aged 75 years.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February at 3pm.
Flowers welcome from all.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
Cancer Research UK C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road,
Waterloville, PO7 7DU.
Tel: 02392 266105
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 30, 2020