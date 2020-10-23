|
|
|
Hall Andrew John Passed away
On 12 October 2020, aged 66.
Much loved Husband of Jean,
Dad of Lorraine and Charlene,
Grandad of Dylan, Jacob and Summer.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd November at 11.30am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Family flower only please but
If desired, donations are to
Rowans Hospice and can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Edwards Funeral Directors
Waterlooville.
Telephone: 02392 262 194
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020