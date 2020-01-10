Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Stewart

Notice Condolences

Andrew Stewart Notice
Stewart Andrew
(Andy) In loving memory of a wonderful Husband and Father,
who heartbreakingly slipped away
on the morning of Friday
27th December 2019, aged 67 years.
He was a loving and devoted
Husband to his Wife Liz, and the
very best Dad to his Children,
Claire, Jo and Paul.
Also a proud Grandfather to
seven Grandchildren and
three Step Grandchildren.
Always in our hearts
and never forgotten.
Funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 3.30pm.
All friends welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, payable to
Cancer Research UK may be sent
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road,
Waterlooville, PO7 7TA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -