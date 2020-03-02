|
FORD Angela Louise Aged 56.
Passed away at The Rowans Hospice on Friday 14th February 2020 with her loving husband and son by her side.
She will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her.
The funeral service is to take place on Friday 13th March 2020 at 12:00 noon at Holy Rood Church, Stubbington followed by a private cremation at Portchester Crematorium.
Dress code black.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, to Breast Cancer Haven
or Make-a-Wish Foundation UK c/o
Churcher and Tribbeck
Funeral Directors, 16 Stubbington Green, Fareham, Hants. PO14 2JG. Alternatively you can go to Angela's page on the Just Giving website and make your donation.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2020