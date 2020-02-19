|
Hibbs Angela Beatrice Passed away peacefully on 5th February 2020.
Funeral Service on
Monday 2nd March at 12-15pm at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
No flowers but donations, if desired,
to The British Red Cross (cheques only please payable to the charity) c/o Michael Miller and Partners Ltd,
27a High Street, Petersfield, Hants. GU32 3JR, 01730-233244.
Alternatively donations may be made online at www.michaelmiller.co.uk, donations and search HIBBS.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 19, 2020