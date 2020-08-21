|
Hudson (née Clark)
Anita Violet Aged 78.
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 15th August 2020.
My Lovely Mum
A golden heart that stopped beating,
But you will always be in mine.
Being your only child gave us
that extra special bond as you
were always loving, giving, caring, sharing and always thought
of others before herself.
Loved & missed so much
RIP Mum
Daughter Vilma & Ian xxx
My Beloved wife & soulmate
You were the love of my life
We will always be together
although we are apart,
you will be sadly missed every minute
of every hour, until we meet again
Your loving husband Jim xxx
Little Nanny,
I will miss you so &
really didn't want you to go.
You gave it your very best but,
in the end, you needed rest.
Love you forever,
Charlene, Dan, Evie, Bella & Riley xx
Nan
You will be forever missed and loved, especially by daytime TV.
So happy you got to hear our news about baby Newsom,
Wish you would be around to see it growing up & tickle its feet.
Sending all our love your way
Gary, Jessie and Bradley Walsh X
In loving Memory of my Sister Anita.
So kind & True, you will be sadly missed & forever in our thoughts
Love Cherie, Kevin & family xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 21, 2020