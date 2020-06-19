|
AXE Ann Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 7th June 2020,
much loved mum, nanny
and great grandma and former
P.A to Sir Norman Wisdom.
Mum you've left a huge gap in
our lives, your personality filled the room and you were a true lady.
Rest in peace and keep
Norman on his toes!
Lots of love Mel, Sadie,
Lauren and Theon xxxxxx
Ann's funeral service will be
held at Milton Cemetery on
Wednesday 24th June 2020
at 10.30a.m.
IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
Flowers welcome from
all and can be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ,
Tel no: 02392 384455.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 19, 2020