Ann Evans

Ann Evans Notice
Evans Ann Passed away peacefully
on 16th May 2020, aged 59.
Much loved Daughter of Brenda,
Sister to Tracy and Ian and
Aunt to Josh and Serena.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on 4th June 2020 at 12:15pm. Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will
be a private service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
British Lung Foundation
C/o Coop Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on May 28, 2020
