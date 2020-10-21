|
JENNER Ann 1928 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at Pear Tree Court Care Home on October 12,
aged 92 years. A much-loved
mother, grandmother, and
great-grandmother. Due to current restrictions a private church ceremony will take place by invitation only. Donations, if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society through
Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TA.
Mum, Heaven has taken your body
and God has taken your soul,
but my mind will hold my memories of
you forever. My heart will keep the love I knew and my faith lets me know that one day we will be together again.
Rest at peace Mum in
the hands of the angels.
Your son John and grandson Alexander xxx
Our wonderful Mum.
In God's care you rest above,
in our hearts you rest in love.
Memories of you are ours to keep,
our words are few, but our love is deep.
We love and miss you every day.
Sleep tight in the hands of the angels.
Your loving Daughter Lynne and Ray. xx
Our Darling Grandma,
Your life was full of loving deeds,
Forever thoughtful of
our special needs,
Today, tomorrow, and always,
Our whole lives through.
We will forever love and cherish you.
Sleep tight our sweet angel, we are going to miss you so very much.
Love Olivia, Pete, Anya, Arlo,
Amber, Amelia and Arabella xxx
Our Darling Grandma.
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Those special memories
we shall always treasure.
Always and forever in our hearts.
Sleep tight grandma,
Love Rich, Mel, Jack and Lucy xxxx
Our dearest Grandma.
So proud to call you our grandma.
You were the very best
this world could hold.
Precious memories we will forever hold in our hearts.
Sleep tight my beautiful grandma.
Love Joanne, Mitchell and Danny xxx
You brought joy, happiness, and laughter to all who met you.
We were lucky enough to
call you Grandma.
With love and fond memories, Stephen, Adele, Mia, Cameron and Ella x
Our wonderful Grandma.
We thank you for giving us
precious memories that we will treasure forever.
An amazing lady who we will
miss so very much.
Love you lots, sleep tight Grandma.
Love David, Louise, Aaron and Annie xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 21, 2020