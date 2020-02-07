|
Reynolds Ann May Passed away suddenly but peacefully
in her sleep on 22nd January 2020,
aged 87 years.
A beloved Wife, Mum, Nan
and Great Nan.
Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Les, her family and friends.
Funeral to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February at 11.15 am. Family flowers only by request.
Donations to RNLI Portchester or The Firefighters Charity c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester.
PO16 9UF. Tel: 02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 7, 2020