|
|
|
Lincoln Anne Elizabeth
(prev. Harknett) Passed away peacefully
on 13th February 2020.
Dear Mum, Nan & Great Nan.
Loving you always,
your memories we'll treasure
and you'll remain in our hearts forever.
Love Gina, John, Danielle,
Carla, Paul, Ryan,
Luka, Sienna & Hudson xxx
Funeral Service to be held at
Milton Cemetery Chapel
on Thursday 5th March at
1.00pm followed by
Private Interment at Milton Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5PA
or, if desired, private donations to
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 27, 2020