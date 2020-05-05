Home

McGARRY
Anne Elizabeth Sadly passed away at
Beechcroft Green Nursing Home on 20th April, aged 99 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th May at 1.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on May 5, 2020
