Anne Perry

Anne Perry Notice
Perry Anne
(Dinah) Formerly of Hart Plain Avenue, Cowplain died peacefully in her sleep on
15th May at Wisteria Lodge, Horndean.
Beloved Mum, Nan(a) and Great Nan(a), who enjoyed celebrating her 100th birthday last August
with family and friends.
The funeral, sadly restricted to close family only, will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 1st June at 1.30pm.
At Anne's request, no flowers but donations, if wished, can be made
in her memory directly to
her chosen charity:
National Eye Research Centre.
Please direct any enquiries to
Barrells Funeral Directors
at Waterlooville.
Reunited with George after 50 years
Published in Portsmouth News on May 22, 2020
