Annie Collins Notice
COLLINS Annie Marie Florence
'Amy' Sadly passed away on the
26th May 2020, aged 84 years.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family.
The funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June at 12.15pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Any enquiries, please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU. Tel: 02392 266105
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020
