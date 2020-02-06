Home

Anthony Hubbard Notice
HUBBARD Anthony Passed away peacefully at
Solent Cliffs Nursing Home on
16th January 2020 aged 70 years.
Anthony will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17th 2020 in Portchester Crematorium, Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 8NE at 11.15am.
No flowers, however donations if desired, can be made payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society and
sent c/o Solent Funeral Services,
82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA
Tel: 02392 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 6, 2020
