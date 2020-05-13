Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Portchester Crematorium
Anthony Thomas Notice
thomas Anthony (Tony) Sadly, passed away on the
3rd May 2020 aged 78.

Peace at last my Darling, I will miss you and love you always. So sorry I couldn't be with you to say goodbye from your broken-hearted wife June.
You will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts from your loving son Sean and daughter Sharon, grandchildren, Jack, Will, Charlotte,
great grand-daughter Florence.
Due to the current restrictions Tony's Funeral will be attended by his immediate family at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 22nd May at 2.30pm.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date for friends and family.
Under restrictions no flowers will be allowed but donations can be made to Dementia UK or British Heart Foundation c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 13, 2020
