Tizzard Anthony Michael Peacefully passed away on
16th May 2020, aged 81 years.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will be
a private family funeral service at Portchester Crematorium
on Friday 12th June.
Donations to Cancer Research UK in memory of Anthony are welcome via the following link: www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any enquires please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031.
Husband
Tizzard Anthony Michael (Tony) passed away 'suddenly but peacefully' at home on Saturday 16th May aged 81 years.
I loved you so much Tony, a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. Although we are far apart my darling, I love you with all my heart. Your loving wife, Jan xxxxx
Dad
Dad, you may not be with me anymore but I want you to know how proud I am of you. You will be forever in my heart. Thank you dad for everything.
Love Jacqueline and Keith x x x
Dad
Dad, although you're no longer here
we know we will never walk alone.
We cherish all the happy memories you gave us. Miss you so much Dad.
Love from your daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law Ian (Albert the dog misses you too) xxx
Dad
Dearest Dad, taken so suddenly.
Will miss all the laughter,
thank you for the memories.
Rest in peace and sleep well.
Lots of love from Antony, Fiona and Joseph xxx
Grandpa
In loving memory of our Grandpa. We're going to miss you so much and will treasure the time we had with you. Love from Lisa and Kayleigh x x x
Grandpa
Dear Grandpa,
What lovely memories I have as a child, I will forever cherish these. We love you and miss you so much. We feel lucky that our boys adored you.
Love from Danielle and Omeed xx
Papa
Our bestest Papa,
We always had so much fun playing in the garden with you and hunting caterpillars. We love you more than all the chocolate biscuits in the world. Love from Noah and Sidney xx
Grandpa
To Grandpa, thank you for being a huge part of my life was a pleasure to know you, fly high lots of love Tom xx
Grandpa
Grandpa you were one of the best,
you have left a huge hole in my heart. Love you forever. R.I.P.
Love from Keira xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2020