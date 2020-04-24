|
|
|
WIGGINS Anthony John Sadly passed away on the
13th April 2020, aged 74
and will be greatly missed by
Trevor, Chris, Marie, Ian and Nigel.
The family would like to thank all the nursing staff at Ranvilles Nursing Home for the care they took of Anthony.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 30th April 2020 at 10.45am for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ, telephone number 02392 384455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020