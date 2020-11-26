|
Bennett Arthur William
"Ben" Passed away peacefully at
Thalassa Nursing Home on
15th November 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved Father and Grandad.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Thursday
3rd December at 1400.
Please note, attendance of
funeral services has been restricted.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare, Gosport, 147 Stoke Road
Telephone: 02392581032
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2020