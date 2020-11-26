Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
147 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1SE
02392 581032
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Bennett

Notice Condolences

Arthur Bennett Notice
Bennett Arthur William
"Ben" Passed away peacefully at
Thalassa Nursing Home on
15th November 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved Father and Grandad.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Thursday
3rd December at 1400.
Please note, attendance of
funeral services has been restricted.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare, Gosport, 147 Stoke Road
Telephone: 02392581032
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -