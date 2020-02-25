|
|
|
Rowe Arthur Cherished memories of our darling dad,
It's been awhile since you went away,
We think about you every day,
We loved you then, we love you still,
We miss you Dad and always will.
All our love
Your Lyn and Alan xxxxx
No matter how I spend my days,
No matter what I do,
No morning dawns or evening falls,
When I don't think of you.
All our love forever.
Your Sam and Scott xxxxx
We think about you always,
We talk about you too,
We have so many memories,
But we wish we still had you.
We love you always.
Your Kelly, Calvin and Harry xxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 25, 2020