Hawkins Audrey Doreen Passed away peacefully on the
15th April 2020 aged 89 years.
One of the best.
The family wish to thank all
the staff at Harry Sotnick House, Portsmouth for all the love
and care they gave to Audrey.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Thursday 21st May 2019 at 1.00 pm.
Donations can be made to
Rowans Hospice online at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth. PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 1, 2020
