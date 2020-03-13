|
Latter Audrey Anne It is with great sadness that
on the 19th February 2020
we lost our very special Mum.
Now at peace and free from pain,
she always gave so much Love
to her entire Family.
We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and cards.
Always in our hearts, Love Sue, Debbie, Alan, Caroline and our special Families.
Sleep tight Mum XXXXXX
Funeral to take place
Friday 20th March at 12.45pm
Portchester Crematorium, followed by drinks at the Toby Carvery, Green Farm Gardens, Hilsea.
Donations to Naomi House.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 13, 2020