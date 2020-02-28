|
Masters Audrey Passed peacefully away
February 4th 2020 aged 92 years.
Reunited with her husband John.
Funeral service to take place at Cowplain Evangelical Church 10.30am on Monday 9th March 2020
with the committal at Catherington Cemetery after the service.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired must be made payable by cheque only to
Cowplain Evangelical Church
and these can be sent
c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors,
13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020