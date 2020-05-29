|
|
|
West Audrey Passed away
at home on
23rd May.
Wife of Ken, mother of Karen, Angela and Sue. Grandmother of Kimberley, Bryony, Evelyn and Joe. Mother-in-law to Michael, Kevin and John.
Due to current social distancing restrictions, there will be a private funeral service at 12:00 noon on Thursday 4th June at Portchester Crematorium.
Charitable donations can be made via the Lee Fletcher Obituaries website.
Will be greatly missed by us all and never forgotten xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2020