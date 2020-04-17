Home

MARTIN Averil Sara Dear and loving wife of John,
passed away peacefully at home
on 13th April, aged 76 years.
A special wife, mum and grandma
who will be so very deeply missed by John, daughters Michelle, Kerry,
son Daniel and their families.
There will be a cremation at
Havant Crematorium,
attended by her family only due
o the current restrictions, on
Thursday 23rd April.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Family flowers only but, if desired, charity donations may be made to
Cancer Research UK or
The Rowans Hospice
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 London Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 17, 2020
