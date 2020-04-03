|
|
|
AGIUS (nee RECORD)
Barbara Laura Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 19th March 2020,
aged 77 years.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beautiful mum, nan and great nan and wife to Vince. Barbara had been in and out of hospital five times since November and unfortunately was not strong enough to fight off pneumonia in March. Barbara touched so many people in this world and will live on through our memories. Gone but never forgotten.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 7th April 2020 at 4.45pm in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
Due to current restrictions only close family members are able to attend.
Flowers welcome and donations,
if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to The Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and sent C/o
Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN. Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 3, 2020