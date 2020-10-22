|
BENHAM Barbara
(Nee Madgwick) Passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Saturday 17th October 2020. A lovingly cherished Wife, Mum, Nan and Great Nanny who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral to take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at 2pm, at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel. Due to the government Covid - 19 restrictions only 20 mourners are allowed to attend the crematorium.
All flowers welcome C/O
Forever Together Funeral Care,
197 Allaway Avenue, PO6 4HG.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 22, 2020