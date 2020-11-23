|
|
|
ENGLAND Barbara Lillian Rosamund Passed away peacefully on
7th November aged 93.
The funeral service will be held at
St James' Church, Milton on
Monday 30th November at Midday.
Please note, attendance at funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend please confirm
with the family before attending.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributesanddonations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeral Care, Eastney
Tel: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 23, 2020