Barbara Hungerford

Barbara Hungerford Notice
HUNGERFORD Barbara I still say I love you,
But now there's no reply,
I always feel your presence,
As if you never left my side.

I remember your comforting voice,
Now there's not a sound ,
Only echoes from the past
follow me around.

You're always by my side,
But I can't hold your hand,
The reason God took you,
I find hard to understand.

Summer days seem much shorter,
Dark nights just linger on,
Dreams turn into nightmares,
When the one you love has gone.

But real love never fades,
It still burns like the Sun,
Although they're far away,
Those memories go on and on,
Her spirit will never die,
It shines like the stars,
I know you're sleeping in Heaven,
But you're living in my heart.

From your loving Husband Mick xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2020
