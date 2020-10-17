|
Johnson Barbara Aged 83 years, passed peacefully
away on October 7th with
her family by her side.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest.
We sat beside your bedside,
In tears we watched you fade away,
And although our hearts
were breaking,
We knew you could not stay.
They say that memories are golden,
Well maybe that is true,
You did your best for all of us,
We will always remember you.
Now in God's care and reunited
with Dad, Rest in peace Mum.
Love Sandra & Pat, Mark & Alison,
Grandchildren Paul, Kerry and Lee &
Great Grandchildren xxx
A private family service
(due to COVID restrictions)
will be held at St. Thomas' Church, Bedhampton at 11:00am on
Monday 26th October, followed by a Committal at Portchester Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations welcome to 'Dementia UK' (www.dementia.uk.org)
or can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477 190 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 17, 2020