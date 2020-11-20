|
|
|
LEBON Barbara Jean Passed away peacefully at
Springfield Residential Care Home on 11th November 2020, aged 97 years.
Sadly missed and never
forgotten by all the family.
Funeral Service will be on
Friday 11th December in
The Oaks Crematorium at 12.15pm,
due to current restrictions the
service will be by invitation only.
Flowers welcome and
donations, if desired, by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o Carrells Funeral Service, 4 Town Hall Road, Havant, PO9 1AN. Tel 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 20, 2020