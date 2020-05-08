Home

TINDAL Barbara Joan Passed away peacefully
on 26th April aged 89.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium.
on Friday 22nd May at 3.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations to The Rowans Hospice or Naomi House can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare Eastney
on 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on May 8, 2020
