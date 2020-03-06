Home

BARRETT Barry Passed away on 2nd March,
aged 82 years.
Loving Husband of Audrey
and much loved Father,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Barry's funeral will take
place in the South Chapel at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 16th March at 11.15am.
All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
can be made online at www.barrybarrett.muchloved.com. Alternatively, cheques payable to
The British Lung Foundation can be sent care of AH Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street,
Titchfield, PO14 4DY.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2020
