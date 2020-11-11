|
|
|
ELLIOTT Barry (ex - Milton Primary School
and EA - Royal Navy)
Formerly of Portsmouth (Bransbury Road and Ringwood Road) and late of Chandlers Ford,
sadly passed away peacefully
on 16th October at home, aged 91.
Dearest father of Deborah and Linda, and now reunited with his beloved
wife Pat. Was still enjoying life and was taken too quickly. We will so miss you.
A gathering to share your memories and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday 20th February.
If you remember Barry contact us
on Tel: 07774 904595.
Any donations to his supported charities (Dogs Trust / Air Ambulance) can be made now via
Paul Capper Funeral Directors,
Janet House, 95 Leigh Road,
Eastleigh, SO50 9DR.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 11, 2020