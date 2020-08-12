|
Haunstrup Barry Neil Sadly our dad, grandad and friend suddenly passed away on July 31st at the age of 75.
I give you this one thought to keep.
I am with you still. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on the snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the
morning's hush,
I am the swift, uplifting rush
of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not think of me as gone.
I am with you still in each new dawn.
Until we meet again Dad.
Love Rachel, (Michael), Neil, (Carrie), Lynda, Ashleigh, Brandon, Max, Ethan and Isaac.
A small family funeral will be held in the following weeks.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 12, 2020