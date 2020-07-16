|
CHAMPION Basil Andrew Passed away on
Saturday 4th July 2020,
aged 89 years.
The funeral service
will take place at
St Marys Church, High St,
Gosport on
Friday 31st July 2020
at 10.00am
followed by burial at
Anns Hill Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions
please only attend if the Family
have invited you to do so.
Flowers welcome
or donations in memory
of Basil made payable
to Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
Solent Funeral Services
82-84 High Street
Lee on the Solent
PO13 9DA
02392 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on July 16, 2020