Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil Champion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil Champion

Notice Condolences

Basil Champion Notice
CHAMPION Basil Andrew Passed away on
Saturday 4th July 2020,
aged 89 years.

The funeral service
will take place at
St Marys Church, High St,
Gosport on
Friday 31st July 2020
at 10.00am
followed by burial at
Anns Hill Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions
please only attend if the Family
have invited you to do so.

Flowers welcome
or donations in memory
of Basil made payable
to Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
Solent Funeral Services
82-84 High Street
Lee on the Solent
PO13 9DA
02392 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -